Image caption Andrew Flanagan

The former chairman of the Scottish Police Authority has said he felt he was left with "no choice" but to halt plans to return Phil Gormley to work.

The chief constable is on special leave amid a misconduct investigation.

The SPA board decided to bring Mr Gormley back last November, but it was reversed after Andrew Flanagan met Justice Secretary Michael Matheson.

Mr Matheson insists he only questioned matters of process, and did not seek to overturn the decision.

Mr Flanagan told a committee of MSPs that Mr Matheson had told him that it would be a "bad decision" to bring Mr Gormley back.

But he insisted he did not feel "directed to" halt the chief constable's return.

The chief constable's lawyers have accused Mr Matheson of acting "unlawfully" by intervening in the case, while the Scottish Conservatives have called for an inquiry into his handling of the affair.

Questioned by MSPs on Holyrood's public audit committee, Mr Flanagan - who quit the position of SPA chairman in 2017 following criticism from MSPs - said he had met Mr Matheson twice in the wake of the decision to bring Mr Gormley back.

This had been decided in a private meeting of the SPA board on 7 November, two days before Mr Matheson was informed.

Mr Flanagan said that in a one-on-one meeting with the justice secretary, "it was clear to me he did not want the chief constable to return at that point".

He said Mr Matheson had described the move as a "bad decision", and added: "I think he indicated that he thought it was risk to the stability of the senior team."

However in a subsequent meeting accompanied by civil servants, Mr Flanagan said the justice secretary changed his approach and only questioned matters of process.

Image caption Phil Gormley was on his way back to work when Mr Matheson raised questions with the then-SPA chair about the plans

Mr Flanagan said that when he raised the "bad decision" comment, Mr Matheson "told me not to bother with that".

Pressed by MSPs on the matter, Mr Flanagan said he felt the justice secretary had made a "value judgement", but denied that he had made an "explicit" bid to have the decision over Mr Gormley's return to be overturned.

He said: "I couldn't say I was directed to, but the position I was in, I felt I wasn't in a position to move forward."

Asked if he felt he had been left with "no choice" but to change his position in light of the questions posed by Mr Matheson, he replied "yes".

Mr Flanagan confirmed that the justice secretary had not asked him to change his mind about reinstating Mr Gormley, saying: "He didn't request that - he said he thought there were steps we should be taking before it should take place."

He also defended Mr Matheson over the fact no minutes were taken of the meeting, saying he would not have expected a formal record to have been taken.

'Entirely legitimate'

Mr Matheson has insisted that he raised "entirely legitimate" questions, and only on "clearly deficient" matters of process - saying he did not intervene in an operational decision.

He said he had concerns about the fact the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, which is probing the allegations against Mr Gormley, had not been consulted.

And he said he was worried that there was not a "robust" plan in place to protect staff involved - issues which he said were "simply unacceptable and could not be defended".

Mr Matheson has also won the backing of Mr Flanagan's successor at the SPA, Susan Deacon, who told MSPs on Tuesday that he would have been "failing in his duty" had he not raised questions.

The justice secretary has been criticised by MSPs, with Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem members backing motion in the Holyrood chamber on Wednesday charging him with failing to act "transparently and openly".

However, the SNP successfully amended the criticism out of the motion with the support of the Greens.