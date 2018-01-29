Peers urged to make Brexit bill changes

Image copyright PA

Scottish and Welsh ministers will brief peers later on why they believe Brexit legislation needs to be amended.

Scotland's Brexit minister Michael Russell and his Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford will outline their concerns, at a meeting in London.

Both governments say the EU Withdrawal Bill in its current form amounts to a "power grab".

The House of Lords constitution committee is calling on the UK government to amend the bill.

Amendments promised when the bill was before MPs in the House of Commons did not transpire, meaning that changes will have to be made in the Lords, where the SNP does not have any members.

Mr Russell and Mr Drakeford will attend the meeting ahead of the bill's second reading in the Lords on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Image caption The SNP has no members in the Lords because it objects to an unelected chamber

Speaking ahead of meeting, Mr Russell said: "Along with the Welsh government, we have made clear we are unable to recommend consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill in its current form.

"That's because it disregards the devolution settlement by allowing the UK government to take control of clearly devolved policy areas like farming and fishing.

"The Scottish and Welsh governments published amendments to the bill as far back as September to fix this issue.

"Unfortunately, the UK government chose not to accept those amendments or to meet their commitment to bring forward their own amendments in the House of Commons.

"As the bill moves to the House of Lords, it is vital that peers are informed of our position and I look forward to explaining how devolution can be protected."

'Fundamental flaws'

A report from the House of Lords constitution committee, meanwhile, has also concluded that the bill as it stands has "fundamental flaws".

It said: "The committee find that the bill risks undermining the legal certainty it seeks to provide, gives overly-broad powers to ministers, and has significant consequences for the relationship between the UK government and the devolved administrations."

The committee has proposed a number of recommendations to "improve the bill to make it more constitutionally appropriate and fit for purpose".

A UK government spokesman said: "We have been clear there will be a significant increase in decision-making powers for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland when we leave the EU.

"The devolved administrations agree we will need common frameworks in some areas and we are in ongoing, detailed discussions with them about this."