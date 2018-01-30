Image caption The SNP has no members in the Lords because it objects to an unelected chamber

Members of the House of Lords are expected to recommend changes to the EU Withdrawal Bill, which moves to its second reading later.

Scotland's Brexit minister Michael Russell has briefed peers on concerns his government has about the implications for devolved government.

He has claimed the bill disregards the devolution settlement.

The UK government has said it will continue with detailed discussions to address these concerns.

No detailed changes can be made to legislation in the House of Lords at second reading but amendments can be made at a later stage.

About 200 peers have put their names down to speak in the debate.

The House of Lords constitution committee is calling on the UK government to amend the bill.

'Control policy'

Amendments promised when the bill was before MPs in the House of Commons did not transpire, meaning that changes will have to be made in the Lords, where the SNP does not have any members.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Mr Russell said: "Along with the Welsh government, we have made clear we are unable to recommend consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill in its current form.

"That's because it disregards the devolution settlement by allowing the UK government to take control of clearly devolved policy areas like farming and fishing.

"The Scottish and Welsh governments published amendments to the bill as far back as September to fix this issue."

A UK government spokesman said: "We have been clear there will be a significant increase in decision-making powers for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland when we leave the EU.

"The devolved administrations agree we will need common frameworks in some areas and we are in ongoing, detailed discussions with them about this."