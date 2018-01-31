Image copyright PA Image caption Derek Mackay said his budget would provide "stimulus, sustainability and stability"

Talks to find a majority for the Scottish government budget are ongoing with hours to go until MSPs vote on it.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has been negotiating with opposition parties in a bid to find support for his plans, which include major changes to tax.

Talks with the Greens and Lib Dems are expected to continue on Wednesday in the run-up to the vote to seal a deal.

Mr Mackay said his budget would provide "stability, sustainability and stimulus" for the economy and services.

However, the Greens said they were looking for "significant amendments to the budget as it stands" before a deal could be struck.

As a minority government, the SNP needs one opposition party to at least abstain to get its budget plans through Holyrood.

Neither the Scottish Conservatives or Labour are considered potential partners by Mr Mackay, who ridiculed Labour proposals set out on Tuesday as unworthy of serious consideration.

Talks with the Greens and Lib Dems are ongoing, with hours to go until the stage one vote on the budget bill.

'Significant amendments'

SNP members supported a non-binding Green motion in the chamber earlier in January which called for protection for public services, "a fair pay increase for public sector workers" and investment in "low-carbon infrastructure".

However, co-convener Patrick Harvie said this must be reflected in the details of the budget offer, saying: "While the discussions have been constructive and professional, it's clear that there must be significant amendments to the budget as it stands, and we urge the finance secretary to take our proposals forward.

"If he decides not to accept the changes we have proposed, it's unclear where else he will be able to seek support for his budget."

The Lib Dems, meanwhile, are seeking funding for education and mental health, along with support for ferry services in the northern isles.

Leader Willie Rennie said the budget "needs to do more to meet the long-term needs of the economy".

He said: "It should invest in people through education and mental health. We have a fully costed plan to make that happen.

"We have yet to hear how the SNP are going to change the budget to make sure that the promised pay rises for public sector workers are fully funded. The current plan from the SNP will mean cutbacks in councils and health boards."

'Fairness for taxpayers'

Mr Mackay said his proposals would deliver "investment in our public services, increased support for our economy and fairness for taxpayers".

He said: "Our tax proposals will safeguard the lowest earning taxpayers and, overall, when coupled with our spending decisions, will protect and grow the economy.

"It ensures that 70% of individuals will pay less tax than they do now for given incomes, with 55% paying marginally less tax than they would if the lived elsewhere in the UK.

"This is therefore a budget that provides the investments we need to meet the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow. It is with this in mind, that I call on parliament to support this budget in order to give stimulus, sustainability and stability to our economy and public services."

Scotland currently has three income tax bands - a 20p basic rate, a 40p higher rate kicking in at £43,001 and a 45p additional rate for earnings over £150,000.

Mr Mackay has proposed redrawing the system by adding a 19p "starter" rate and a 21p intermediate rate, while adding 1p to the higher and additional rates, creating a five-band system which would see many Scots actually pay less tax than they do now.

This would raise an extra £164m directly, rising to £366m when combined with threshold changes from previous years.

'Radical alternative'

Labour wants to go even further by adding a sixth band, in the form of a 50p top rate of tax for earnings over £100,000, and redrawing the thresholds of the other higher rates.

Finance spokesman James Kelly said this was a "radical alternative" for "real change, not more tinkering" - but his figures were dismissed as "fantasy" and "riddled with blunders" by Mr Mackay.

The Labour MSP has put forward an amendment for the budget debate saying that "proposed Scottish income tax rates do not raise enough revenue or redistribute enough wealth to tackle poverty, ensure that local services are properly resourced, nor provide the funding for a public sector pay rise".

The Scottish Conservatives meanwhile accuse both the SNP and Labour of "hammering" hard-working taxpayers.

Finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said "these parties should be seeking to make Scotland a low-tax, high-wage economy which is attractive to investors and skilled workers across the world".

He has put forward an amendment for the stage one debate proposing that parliament accepts the budget, but "regrets proposals to increase tax for 898,000 basic rate taxpayers, which breaks an SNP 2016 manifesto pledge".