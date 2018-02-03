Angus Robertson steps down as SNP depute leader
- 3 February 2018
Angus Robertson has announced he is standing down as depute leader of the SNP with immediate effect.
He lost his Moray constituency to Conservative Douglas Ross in the UK general election last June.
In a letter informing Nicola Sturgeon of his decision he said his mandate had been to partner her at Westminster but that it was now time to move on.
He said in a tweet he would "always be there to help Scotland reach its full potential".
Thanks to all colleagues and constituents over 17 years of public life. It's been a tremendous honour to serve as deputy of @NicolaSturgeon and help transform Scottish politics. Look forward to new opportunities but will always be there to help Scotland reach its full potential. pic.twitter.com/S6qznishFe— Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) February 3, 2018
