Angus Robertson steps down as SNP depute leader

  • 3 February 2018
Angus Robertson Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Angus Robertson lost his Moray seat in the UK general election last June

Angus Robertson has announced he is standing down as depute leader of the SNP with immediate effect.

He lost his Moray constituency to Conservative Douglas Ross in the UK general election last June.

In a letter informing Nicola Sturgeon of his decision he said his mandate had been to partner her at Westminster but that it was now time to move on.

He said in a tweet he would "always be there to help Scotland reach its full potential".

