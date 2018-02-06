A judge has rejected a bid from a cross-party group of Scottish politicians to review whether the UK can withdraw Article 50 on its own.

The politicians wanted to go to the European Court of Justice for a ruling on whether Brexit could be called off.

Lord Doherty ruled against them at the Court of Session, saying their bid had no real prospect of success.

The group may appeal, but will need to raise fresh funds after court expenses were awarded against them.

The legal action was launched by a group of politicians from the SNP, Labour, Scottish Greens and Liberal Democrats after a crowdfunding campaign reached its £50,000 target.

The politicians, who are backed by the Good Law Project campaign group, said it was about "providing clarity to inform the democratic process", and hoped to eventually bring the case forward in the European courts in Luxembourg.

However, their initial application for a judicial review was rejected by Lord Doherty, who said that the group's "prospect of success falls very far short".

'Hypothetical and academic'

The judge said that "given that neither parliament nor the government has any wish to withdraw the notification", the question whether or not it could be done unilaterally "is hypothetical and academic".

He said: "The fact of the matter is that parliament has not proposed, let alone enacted, legislation directed to the United Kingdom's withdrawal of its Article 50 notification.

"The government's policy is not in conflict with the legislative will of parliament. Parliament authorised the government to give the notification. Neither parliament nor the government wishes that the notification be withdrawn."

He added: "In those circumstances it is not a matter which this court, or the Court of Justice of the European Union, require to adjudicate upon".

The group are to launch a fresh crowdfunding campaign for an appeal to the Inner House of the Court of Session.

QC Jo Maugham of the Good Law Project said he would support an appeal against the decision "to the Supreme Court if necessary".

He added: "It's plainly in the national interest that MPs, MEPs and MSPs, who face a choice whether to approve Theresa May's deal, know what options are open to them if they don't.