MSPs are to sign off changes to Scotland's income tax system which will set up new rates and bands.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has put forward plans for a new five-band system which will cut bills for lower earners but raise them for others.

The proposals are expected to pass in a vote later, as part of the budget deal the SNP struck with the Greens.

Mr Mackay's spending plans will then be put to the Holyrood chamber on Wednesday for final approval.

The Conservatives and Labour oppose the changes, which if agreed will come into force from the start of the new financial year in April.

Mr Mackay's proposals will see two extra bands added to the income tax system, on either side of the basic rate - a 19p "starter" rate for lower earners and a 21p "intermediate" rate for those on middling incomes.

This, coupled with an increase to the tax-free allowance included in the UK budget, will see 70% of Scots pay less tax in the coming year than they do now.

The changes will also add 1p to each of the higher and additional rates, making them 41p and 46p respectively, while limiting increases to the higher rate threshold to raise extra funds for local services and a public sector pay deal.

'Progressive approach'

The finance secretary said his "progressive approach to reforming income tax" would "deliver greater tax fairness and protect the lowest-earning taxpayers in Scotland".

He said: "By using our devolved income tax powers we will ensure we have an additional £428 million next year to support a budget that will help mitigate UK budget cuts, protect our NHS and other public services, support our economy and tackle inequality in our society.

"This is an important day for Scotland's future and I hope parliament comes together to back our proposals and set income tax rates that will help deliver the best outcomes for the people of Scotland."

Image copyright PA Image caption Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has struck a deal with the Greens to get his budget through

The Scottish Greens have now done a budget deal with the SNP two years in a row, and co-convener Patrick Harvie said the "Green approach to politics - constructive but challenging - gets results".

He added: "It remains a frustration that it took so much pressure from the Greens to get SNP ministers to shift their position, cancelling their absurd proposal to give a tax cut to higher earners and committing to this new, fairer system.

"Fully costed Green proposals had included options for going further to cut inequality and raise much-needed revenue. However, the result is one we can support, with new rates and bands resulting in a bit more money in most people's pockets, especially women and young people."

'Bad for business'

The support of the Greens means the proposals are all but certain to be approved.

The budget bill also won support at stage one from two Lib Dem MSPs, Tavish Scott and Liam McArthur, due to funding for ferries in their Northern Isles constituencies.

However, all other MSPs voted against the budget bill, and most are expected to do so again on the rates resolution.

The Scottish Conservatives argue that the "tax burden" should not be increased, saying that "taking money out of people's pockets and reducing consumer spending at a time when we need to kick-start economic growth is not the way to go".

Finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said the budget was "bad for business, bad for the economy, bad for taxpayers, bad for families and bad for services", adding that the Tories would "cut out the waste and the vanity projects and grow the Scottish economy".

Labour has also stood against the changes, but for the opposite reason - they believe the plans do not go far enough.

The party set out its own alternative tax proposals shortly before the stage one vote on the budget, claiming they could raise an extra £1bn through a 50p top rate of tax and a package of other measures.

Finance spokesman James Kelly said the budget as proposed would just "tinker around the edges of our tax system rather than deliver the real change it needs".

He said Labour would "ask the richest to pay their fare share" - although Mr Mackay said Labour's "fantasy figures" were "riddled with blunders".

The Scottish Lib Dems meanwhile argued that "moderate, progressive taxation can be a force for good", but leader Willie Rennie promoted his party's proposal for a "penny on income tax" rather than the SNP plans.