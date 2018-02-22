FMQs: Solemn exchanges on a grave topic

Image copyright PA

A solemn and purposeful session of questions to the first minister, not least because the opening topic was so brutally grave.

Ruth Davidson raised the subject of Robbie McIntosh, a convicted killer who tried to kill a Dundee woman while on home leave from prison.

Describing the case as appalling, the Conservative leader urged a review of such leave provisions. She pursued her case with passion, vigour and determination.

Ms Davidson told the chamber: "Why is a killer let loose to try to kill again? Why are the dice loaded against victims and in favour of criminals again? Why do we only act when another family is left to pick up the pieces of their lives?"

Self-evidently, this was a challenging moment for the first minister. She could not simply rebut the appeal from Ms Davidson. She knew, she knew that the victim's family in this individual case required more, required better.

Nicola Sturgeon rose to that challenge. She called the case "extremely distressing". Indeed, she openly acknowledged that she entirely understood and sympathised with the standpoint of the family.

But gently, delicately, without rancour, without political bite, she also contrived to lace the debate with other elements.

She reminded the chamber that it was her government which had ended automatic early release. Delicacy, tone, obliged her on this occasion to refrain from saying that it was a UK Conservative government which had first introduced this provision.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ruth Davidson once again led her questions on the justice system

But she went further, again with constraint. Yes, there would be a review of this case. Yes, lessons would be learned, where possible.

But, she queried, was Ruth Davidson saying that there should be no home leave whatsoever, no attempt to prepare prisoners for possible parole?

Should prisoners simply be discharged on the final day of their sentence without any planning, without any help?

Ms Davidson, of course, was not saying that. Rather, she understandably reverted from the general to the particular.

It is an established tenet in political discourse that it can be difficult to apply generic principle to distinctive cases. Ms Sturgeon contrived today to raise the generic challenge - without in any way understating the individual grievance.

These were valuable and valid exchanges, ventilating a genuine and substantive concern about Scotland's penal system.

Image caption Robbie McIntosh leaves court after being sentenced in Aberdeen

Perhaps one would attach fewer plaudits to certain other exchanges. Richard Leonard, he who leads the Labour Party, raised the subject of childcare, drawing attention to a critical report from Audit Scotland.

He then demanded details of the ministerial plan to remedy the apparent defects in the attempt to enhance childcare provision in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon metaphorically rolled up her sleeves and set to work. She listed policies and practice. One after another after another. On and deliberately on she went. You want answers, she implied. Here they are. Deal with it.

'Avalanche of statistics'

Mr Leonard rose in response, only to open by complaining about an "avalanche of statistics". Cue derisive hooting from the SNP benches.

One knows what he meant. We got the concept. His intent was to argue that said avalanche obscured the absence of action to remedy the specific problems identified by Audit Scotland.

Indeed, he got to that very point, arguing that capital investment had faced a shortfall. Snag is that, by then, his impact had been lessened because of his initial response to the FM's stratagem. He fell, in short, into her trap.

Undeterrred, Willie Rennie of the Liberal Democrats had a go on the same topic. He fared rather better, although his arguments were notably similar to those advanced by Mr Leonard, as was his source material.

Even as he did so, Ms Sturgeon was still attempting to lampoon her Labour opponent, apologising to Mr Rennie for including a few facts in her answer - which, she said, Mr Leonard would find problematic.

Image caption Ken Macintosh closed off a bid to question the first minister on the thoughts of Tory MPs

And then there was Brexit. Doubly so. In response to a tabled question, Ms Sturgeon argued that the revised offer from the UK government with regard to the return of devolved powers from the EU remained unacceptable, although she welcomed signs of progress from today's joint Ministerial committee meeting.

And the second occasion? A supplementary from Ivan Mckee of the SNP. He suggested that Tory MPs were riven by division over the topic of Brexit and invited the FM to comment.

Now, Ms Sturgeon is in charge of many things, especially with Holyrood's enhanced powers. But she is not - yet - responsible for the Scottish Conservative group at Westminster.

Aware of this, Ken Macintosh, the presiding officer, intervened. She could, he said, give a short answer although, strictly, the topic was not in order.

Ms Sturgeon bristled, noting en passant that Brexit was decidedly one for her. Mr Macintosh, reminding the chamber that the actual question had been about Tory MPs, had heard enough.

He moved on.