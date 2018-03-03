Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May called Nicola Sturgeon after her Brexit speech

Theresa May has contacted the first minister following her major Brexit speech.

Downing Street has confirmed the prime minister called Nicola Sturgeon on Friday evening.

A spokeswoman said the two leaders agreed to continue to work to reach an agreement on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Ms Sturgeon said she reiterated the Scottish government's position on continued membership of the single market and the customs union.

They have also confirmed a meeting on 14 March.

After discussing the impacts of this week's extreme weather, the prime minister and first minister talked about the announcements the UK leader made on the Brexit process.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The prime minister went on to say that she has set out a vision for an ambitious economic partnership between the UK and EU.

"Alongside the five foundations that would underpin the future partnership, she said we would seek customs arrangements that would lead to as frictionless trade as possible with our European neighbours, as well as ensure no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

"The new agreement we reach should protect the jobs and security of the British people and strengthen the union of nations in the UK.

"The Prime Minister then said we would be working closely with the EU to provide certainty for businesses within both the UK and Europe."

Image caption It was was billed as the PM's third major Brexit speech

Mrs May and Ms Sturgeon discussed recent progress on Clause 11 of the EU Withdrawal Bill and agreed both governments should continue to work to reach an agreement.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted confirmation of the call, saying she reiterated the Scottish government position on continued membership of the single market and customs union.

She said Scotland would not agree to a power grab on the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP leader said on Friday that Mrs May's Brexit speech offered more detail but no progress, saying it was a wish-list plan that had already largely been rejected by the EU.

Ms Sturgeon said even if it were achieved it would be nowhere near as good as being in single market.

In her speech, Mrs May warned that "no-one will get everything they want" out of Brexit negotiations but she is confident a deal can be done.

She said single market access would be "less than it is now" and the UK would have to pay into some EU agencies.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019 but it wants a transition period lasting around two years after to smooth the way for business.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU and it is time for the UK government to take seriously the proposals we have made to keep Scotland and the whole of the UK in the single market and customs union."