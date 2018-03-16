Image caption Mr Dempster is the Scottish Labour councillor for Mid and Upper Nithsdale on Dumfries and Galloway Council

A Labour councillor has been urged to quit after making an Islamophobic remark about Transport Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Jim Dempster told transport officials that "no one would have seen (Mr Yousaf) under his burka".

The Dumfries and Galloway councillor has apologised to Mr Yousaf, saying he was ashamed and embarrassed and could offer no defence or explanation.

Mr Yousaf said the "Islamophobic outburst" was "utterly outrageous".

He said Mr Dempster should resign as a councillor and be expelled from Scottish Labour.

Mr Dempster made the remark during a meeting in Ayrshire on Tuesday.

It was reported by a senior Transport Scotland official, who said two other people in attendance confirmed they had also heard it.

The official raised a formal complaint with Dumfries and Galloway Council, asking the local authority to "investigate and respond with your intended course of action".

Image caption Mr Yousaf has called for the councillor to be expelled from Scottish Labour

In his report, the official said Mr Dempster had been "stating his opinion" that Mr Yousaf "did not give much regard to road transport issues in the south west" and had been "largely anonymous in his presence".

The official said he had told Mr Dempster that Mr Yousaf attended the South West Transport Conference and had met residents in the village of Springholm.

He said Mr Dempster responded by saying: "He may have been at Springholm but no one would have seen him under his burka."

Mr Yousaf said he was upset and deeply angered by the comment, and had written to Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard demanding he takes "serious and credible action".

'Utterly shocked'

The SNP politician added: "This kind of Islamophobic slur wouldn't be out of place at a BNP rally. The fact a Scottish Labour politician has made it has left me utterly shocked.

"Jim Dempster should do the honourable thing and resign as a councillor.

"As elected members we are rightly held up to the highest standards. Using hate speech of any kind in such a deliberate and malicious way is simply not acceptable and makes his position untenable."

Image copyright PA Image caption Scottish Labour MP Hugh Gaffney recently apologised for making offensive remarks at a Burns Supper

In his written apology to Mr Yousaf, Mr Demspter said he could "offer no explanation to defend my comments", and was "thoroughly ashamed and embarrassed by them".

He added: "I am fully aware of the hurt and offence that my words will have caused you. My ignorance is totally inexcusable.

"I do take full responsibility for my actions, and offer you a full and humble apology. I know how offensive and terrible what I said will sound, but this stupid and ill-judged remark is not representative of who I am.

"Please accept my sincere apology, as I reflect on the impact of my conduct, and what I need to personally address."

He told BBC Scotland he had referred himself for diversity training, and intended to apologise in person to the officials who had been at the meeting.

But Mr Yousaf called on Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard to expel Mr Dempster from the party.

'Zero tolerance'

He said: "Richard Leonard has recently said he has zero tolerance for Islamophobia, now is the time for deeds not words."

Last month, Scottish Labour MP Hugh Gaffney apologised after making "deeply offensive and unacceptable" remarks at a Burns Supper in Edinburgh.

The MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill said he would undergo equality and diversity training following the comments about the LGBT community and Chinese people, and was reprimanded by the party.

Labour also recently suspended the leader of its South Lanarkshire Council group, Davie McLachlan, after the party's MSP Anas Sarwar claimed racist comments were made about him.

Mr Sarwar has been leading a high-profile campaign against "everyday racism and Islamophobia". Mr McLachlan denies the allegation.