Image caption Ms Chapman will deliver a keynote speech to delegates at the conference in Greenock

Change is inevitable, and the Greens are leading that change in Scottish politics, the party's co-convener will tell its spring conference.

Maggie Chapman will tell delegates in Greenock that the world seems more unstable and unpredictable than it has for some time.

But she will say her party is leading the way towards a world of equality, social justice and non-violence.

About 150 members are expected at the Beacon Arts Centre for the event.

They will take part in workshops and discussions on topics including housing, gender equality, farming, fox hunting, Brexit, climate change and local tax reform.

Budget concessions

The gathering takes place after Green MSPs secured concessions from the minority SNP government during the recent Scottish budget process.

These included an extra £170m for local councils, pay increases for more public sector workers and a shift in capital investment toward low-carbon infrastructure.

In her keynote speech on Saturday morning, Ms Chapman will say: "We gather at a time when things seems more unstable and unpredictable than they've been for a while.

"Throughout history, change has often seemed impossible. But once it comes, it seems like change was always inevitable."

She will point to milestones such as the centenary of some women being allowed to vote in the UK, and next year's 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid as evidence.

Ms Chapman will add: "We are the people leading the change.

"The world we are working towards is one of equality, social justice and non-violence. It is a world where radical participatory democracy is how we make decisions.

"It is one where the rape and exploitation of our environment, and the destruction of our climate, is not a function of the economy."

Ms Chapman will say her party was focusing on climate change and the environment "long before anyone else cared".

'Radical voices'

"Most recently we led the opposition to fracking, building a social movement with and as ordinary people in communities, with and as grassroots organisers", she will continue.

"These social movements are working against the old institutions. Greens have always been the radical voices. We still have so much more to do. We will continue to lead the change."

Other speakers at the one-day conference will include Ms Chapman's fellow co-convener Patrick Harvie, as well as MSP Ross Greer.

It will also hear from Steven Agnew and Eamon Ryan, the leaders of the Green Party in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland respectively.