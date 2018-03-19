Image copyright PA

Fishing opportunities will continue to be negotiated by the EU during a two-year transition period under the latest draft agreement on Brexit.

The industry had expected the UK to withdraw from the Common Fisheries Policy on the day of leaving the EU.

But the UK government has now agreed to be "consulted" on arrangements with the EU continuing to set quotas.

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation said it falls "far short of an acceptable deal".

The UK and the EU said they had agreed on a "large part" of the deal that will lead to the "orderly withdrawal" of the UK.

Brexit negotiators Michel Barnier and David Davis said they had agreed terms for a transition period, calling the announcement a "decisive step".

The transitional period is set to last from 29 March 2019 to December 2020, and is intended to smooth the path to a future permanent relationship.

Both the UK and the EU hope the terms of an agreement on the transitional period can be signed off by Prime Minister Theresa May's fellow leaders at the EU summit this week.

Bertie Armstrong, of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, said the Scottish industry did not trust the EU to look after its interests.

'Severe consequences'

He said: "We will leave the EU and leave the CFP, but hand back sovereignty over our seas a few seconds later. Our fishing communities' fortunes will still be subject to the whim and largesse of the EU for another two years.

"Put simply, we do not trust them to look after us. So we issue this warning to the EU: Be careful what you do or the consequences later will be severe.

"To our politicians we say this: Some have tried to secure a better deal but our governments have let us down.

"As a consequence, we expect a written, cast-iron guarantee that after the implementation period, sovereignty will mean sovereignty and we will not enter into any deal which gives any other nation or the EU continued rights of access or quota other than those negotiated as part of the annual Coastal States negotiations."

The UK's Brexit negotiator David Davis said he hoped negotiations on the UK's future relationship with the EU - including a free trade agreement - could now start "as soon as is possible".

He said: "We need to get on with this now. We need to come to agreement on this as fast as we can.

"That is in the interests of businesses within the European Union and businesses within the United Kingdom.

"This will be the biggest, most comprehensive, most effective trade deal ever."

Last week, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and UK environment secretary Michael Gove issued a joint statement calling for the UK to leave the common fisheries policy when Britain leaves the European Union.

They said it was "vital" that the country regains control over its own fisheries management.

Following the latest announcement by David Davis and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier, Ms Davidson said she "would not support a deal as we leave the EU which, over the long-term, fails to deliver full control over fish stocks and vessel access".

She added: "During these negotiations, we wanted to gain control over our waters from as early as the end of next year.

"The EU was not willing to move on this. That we now have to wait until 2020 to assume full control is an undoubted disappointment.

"Having spoken to fishing leaders today, I know they are deeply frustrated with this outcome. There is no ignoring the fact that this falls short of what they had hoped for in the short-term.

"I've made clear to them that I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure their interests are protected during the implementation period and beyond."

'Shame-faced'

The Scottish government accused the Conservatives of "once again selling-out" the Scottish fishing industry.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: "Ruth Davidson should be shame-faced for her fastest broken Brexit promise yet.

"Just last week she said Britain will leave the CFP as of March 2019.

"Now we know not only will the UK have to abide by CFP rules during the transition period, it will lose the voting rights it has now. The Tories have delivered the worst possible outcome for Scotland's fishing industry.

"It is outrageous that Ruth Davidson and Michael Gove could have issued such a misleading statement last weekend when they must have known what was about to happen - and they must both now apologise for their broken promise.

Mr Ewing added: "The Tories have demonstrated once again that for them Scottish interests are expendable."