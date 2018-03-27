Image copyright TellMamaUK Image caption Counter-terrorism police have been investigating the letters

MSPs are to consider further action to tackle an "abhorrent" letter and social media campaign encouraging people to "punish a Muslim".

Counter-terrorism police have been investigating letters sent out around the UK as a possible hate crime.

Images of the A4 notes, which contain a list of violent acts alongside a number of "points" for performing them, have been widely shared online.

There are fears the campaign may have led to physical attacks in Scotland.

Holyrood's cross-party group on tackling Islamophobia is to discuss the "Punish a Muslim day" letters with Police Scotland representatives on Tuesday.

Concerns have also been raised about them in the House of Commons, with MPs describing the "abhorrent" letters as a "really urgent situation".

No-one in Scotland is known to have received a copy, but the Muslim Council of Scotland said the campaign had "already triggered Islamophobic incidents here" after circulating online.

It is claimed that a series of alleged hate crimes currently being investigated by police, including physical assaults, are linked to the campaign.

Image caption Anas Sarwar is due to raise the matter with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday

MSP Anas Sarwar said the "sick social media craze" was "causing fear and alarm among communities across the UK".

He said: "We will be discussing this issue and the police and community response at the CPG meeting to identify what additional action can be taken to reassure people.

"We have a duty to stand against racism and prejudice in all its forms. MSPs will come together to show support and solidarity with the communities being targeted by this vile Islamophobic campaign."

'Very real danger'

Dr Muhammad Adrees, convener of the Muslim Council of Scotland, said the letters were "a chilling reminder of the very real danger and hatred facing ordinary Muslims every day".

He said: "Although there are no known recipients in Scotland, they have nonetheless caused considerable alarm and the community needs reassurance, especially since the letters have already triggered Islamophobic incidents here.

"Our advice to members of the public is to remain vigilant and alert but not alarmed. Go about your everyday business, taking some extra precautions. If you feel threatened or are at risk, contact the police immediately."

Supt David Pettigrew, of Police Scotland, said: "Police Scotland is aware of the recent media coverage of letters received by some individuals in England over the past few weeks that are anti-Islamic in nature.

"While there are no known recipients in Scotland to date, Police Scotland recognise that there is the potential for a rise in fears amongst some community members and also for some incidents of hate to be perceived to have been caused by the publicity around the letters.

"Police Scotland officers are liaising with relevant forces and continues to monitor the situation.

"Regular reviews are being conducted and any action taken will be proportionate and measured, whilst being careful not to inadvertently raise any additional fears or concerns."

Mr Sarwar has also been selected to raise the matter with Nicola Sturgeon at her weekly question session at Holyrood on Thursday.