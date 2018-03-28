Image copyright EPA Image caption Ms Ponsati's lawyer gave a brief statement to the media as they arrived at an Edinburgh police station

A pro-independence Catalan politician who is being sought by the Spanish government has handed herself in to Scottish police.

Prof Clara Ponsati arrived voluntarily at St Leonard's police station in Edinburgh alongside her lawyer.

She will now embark on a legal fight to resist attempts to have her returned to face trial in Spain.

The Spanish authorities have accused her of violent rebellion and misappropriation of public funds.

The allegations relate to her involvement in last year's Catalan independence referendum, which was ruled illegal by the Spanish courts.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who faces similar charges, was taken into custody in Germany at the weekend.

As they arrived at the police station, lawyer Aamer Anwar said Prof Ponsati views the charges - which could attract a jail term of up to 30 years - as "political persecution".

And he said she believed it was a "systematic attempt" by the Spanish government to "crush the spirit of the Catalan people and their desire for freedom".

Mr Anwar said: "She does not believe that the Spanish courts can guarantee independence, human rights or justice. Clara remains defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back.

"She wants to thank the many hundreds of thousands of ordinary people especially in Scotland who have shown her such love and support."

He added: "Clara wishes to thank Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish government and politicians for their solidarity. Scotland has been a true friend to Catalonia in her darkest hours.

"However it is absolutely right that the independence of the judiciary in Scotland is respected and that no government should ever interfere in that process. Clara accepts her fate now lies in the hands of the Scottish justice system."

What happens next?

Prof Ponsati will be placed under arrest by Scottish police officers, and will be formally served with the European Arrest Warrant.

The academic, who had been the Catalan education minister, will appear from custody at an initial extradition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.

Bail will be sought and a full hearing on the Spanish extradition request is expected to be held several weeks down the line.

Who is Clara Ponsati?

Prof Ponsati had been working as the director of the School of Economics and Finance at the University of St Andrews since January 2016, before being appointed as the Catalan government's education minister in July of last year.

She returned to work at St Andrews earlier this month, having been in Belgium since fleeing Spain with Catalonia's ex-leader Carles Puigdemont and three other former cabinet members following an unsuccessful bid to declare independence from Spain in October.

A Spanish judge issued arrest warrants on Friday for Prof Ponsati and the other fugitive politicians, including Mr Puigdemont, who was detained by police in Germany.

How likely is it that she will be extradited?

Suspects can only be extradited by the Scottish courts if the alleged offence is also punishable under Scots law.

Prof Ponsati's legal team is likely to argue that rebellion is not a specific criminal offence in Scotland - although there is a crime of treason, which covers disloyalty to the Crown.

The extradition request could also be defeated if Prof Ponsati successfully argues that it is politically-motivated.

But extradition lawyer Karen Todner told BBC Scotland it is rare for European requests to be refused for this reason, because "as part of the European Union we are supposed to believe that all requests are fair and proper".

Regardless, the legal process is likely to take several months and could be challenged all the way to the High Court.

What does the Scottish government say?

Scotland's independence movement has close links to its Catalan counterpart, and the SNP is overwhelmingly supportive of Prof Ponsati's cause.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is also the SNP leader, has stressed that her Scottish government cannot intervene in the legal process.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly said she supports the right of the Catalan people to determine their own future, and has criticised the Spanish government's decision to arrest and imprison pro-independence Catalan politicians.

She added: "The fact that our justice system is legally obliged to follow due process in the determination of extradition requests does not change those views."