Image copyright Scottish Government Image caption The main drawing room, with its grand chandelier, hosts VIP visits and media conferences

Repairs to the official residence of Scotland's first minister have been completed at a cost of £504,216.

The A-listed Bute House in Edinburgh's Charlotte Square is owned by the National Trust for Scotland.

Work began on the Georgian property in October after a survey found that "urgent ceiling repairs" and other "essential" works were needed.

As well as the repair costs, spending on temporary accommodation for Nicola Sturgeon came to £19,220.

The premises, which are owned by National Trust for Scotland, will return to full operation when they host Tuesday's Scottish Cabinet meeting.

It would normally have been held at Bute House, but during the six-month closure it took place at the government's St Andrew's House headquarters.

Cultural asset

Extensive work was carried out to stabilise and retain the ornate plaster ceiling in the drawing room - which is the building's main public reception space - and strengthen the floors above it.

Maintenance and modernisation work also took place, including;

repairing faulty ventilation systems

installing heating for the first time throughout the whole building

and refurbishing the toilet facilities.

Improving the heating system cost £202,119 and about £1,800 a month was spent on a two-bedroom Edinburgh New Town flat for Ms Sturgeon.

Scotland's Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop thanked the "skilled team of craftsmen and women" who were part of a "complex restoration project".

She added: "These necessary repairs and refurbishments mean Bute House can continue to be available for official Scottish government business, as well as being preserved as an important historical and cultural asset for the nation."

What was spent and on what?

Image copyright Scottish Government Image caption Nearly £9,000 was spent on the cracked ceiling in the Bute House drawing room

£67,411 - Ceiling and floor repairs to the drawing room.

£40,994 - Art work removal, repair to the chandelier and storage

£202,119 - Upgrade heating system including putting heating on the third floor and basement offices

£48,398 - Repair of drainage and ventilation systems across four floors

£96,834 - Upgrade and repairs to four cloakrooms/toilets and three bathrooms in both public and private areas

£19,220 - Fees and rent for FM's alternative accommodation in Edinburgh's New Town

Image copyright Scottish Government Image caption Workers replaced flooring as part of the six-month long repair job

Image copyright Scottish Government Image caption The main drawing room required extensive repair, including to the paint and cornicing

Image copyright Scottish Government Image caption Repairs to the Georgian property, built in the late 1790s, have now been completed

Bute House - a potted history