Funds for farmers after severe weather

A £250,000 package of support for farmers and crofters is being offered after recent severe weather.

The Scottish government said the money would help farmers who had lost livestock due to difficult conditions.

The National Farmers Union Scotland has said many lambs were lost due to snow in recent weeks.

The package also includes action to address feed and fodder shortages, and to provide support to farmers and their families facing long working hours.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: "I've seen first-hand the massive impact that the prolonged wet and severe weather has been having on farmers, resulting in higher numbers of dead animals, and acute shortages in fodder across the country."

He said the government was already providing help to ease cash flow problems through existing schemes, but the weather had led to greater pressure on farming.

Feed pressures

He said: "As a result, I am announcing a further package of support to help farmers and crofters cope. This includes £250,000 to help offset part of the additional costs farmers have faced in the uplift and disposal of dead sheep and cattle.

"We know that there are real pressures on feed and fodder currently and that winter and spring crop sowing has been compromised, so there are likely to be further problems later this autumn.

"We need to identify longer term solutions to address these so I plan to convene a meeting of commercial feed companies and cooperatives to explore what more can be done to reduce shortages, increase resilience and create collaborative solutions."

The fallen stock scheme will be operated through the National Fallen Stock Company (NFSCO) in a similar way to the 2013 scheme.

Funding will also be given to the RSABI charity which provides practical and emotional support to farmers.