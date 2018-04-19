MSPs urged to back 'fix room' law change

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Germany has a network of drug consumption rooms, including this one in Berlin

MSPs are to be asked to back plans to introduce the UK's first safe injection room for drug users in Glasgow.

The city council hopes the so-called "fix room" will help to tackle an increase in street injecting and HIV.

But the Scottish government's top legal advisor, the Lord Advocate, says the facility would be illegal unless the UK government changes the law.

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell will use a Holyrood debate to seek cross-party support for the move.

She will argue that similar facilities have proved effective in the 70 cities across the world that have already introduced them.

And she will urge the five Holyrood parties to unite in calling for the UK government to amend the Misuse of Drugs Act to ensure that the injection room is legal.

The Lord Advocate, James Wollfe, refused to back the Glasgow proposals as it would have allowed possession of street-bought heroin within the facility - which is illegal under the act.

The Home Office has previously said a "range of offences" would be committed in drug consumption rooms, including possession and supply of controlled drugs and knowingly permitting the supply of a controlled drug on a premises.

And it said it would expect local police forces to "enforce the law in such circumstances".

Glasgow has an estimated 13,600 problem drug users and has seen a growing number of addicts diagnosed with HIV - with 90 heroin addicts having been infected in the city in the past couple of years.

The city's Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) had planned to open an injecting facility in a building near the Trongate and Saltmarket this year.

The facility would allow addicts to bring their own drugs to inject in 12 separate booths using hygienic equipment, while also providing an inhalation room and a separate area where addicts would be given access to treatment.

Speaking ahead of the Holyrood debate, Ms Campbell said the UK government's own drug policy advisers had found that safe injection rooms reduced drug-related deaths and the transfer of blood-borne viruses such as HIV.

She said the rooms also improved access to health care and intensive drug treatment for addicts, and did not cause rises in drug use or local crime.

Ms Campbell added: "All of this leaves me wondering just how much more evidence in support of these facilities does the Westminster government require before it will act?

"How many more people will need to die before they agree that these facilities could save lives?

"There are safe consumption rooms in more than 70 cities around the world but not one in the UK. That is a position that is no longer tenable."