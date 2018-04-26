Image copyright Scottish Parliament

The Scottish and UK governments remain at odds over post-Brexit powers, despite counterparts in Wales striking a deal. What is the background to the row, and how might it be resolved?

What's this all about?

The row centres on a set of powers which are technically devolved to the Scottish Parliament, but which are currently exercised from Brussels to ensure rules and regulations are the same across the EU.

The question is what happens to these powers after the UK leaves the EU?

Ministers have agreed that some of them should go into UK-wide frameworks - similar to how they were used previously but across the UK's "internal market" instead of the European one.

The argument is about how these "UK-wide frameworks" are run in the years immediately following Brexit.

What sort of powers are we talking about here?

They fall into areas like farming, fishing, environmental regulations and public procurement.

An example would be food standards. Minimum standards are agreed for specific products like coffee, honey, condensed milk, chocolate and jam.

At present, these apply across the EU - and post-Brexit, UK ministers want to agree common standards to apply across the UK.

A similar field is food labelling - a common approach to what information is included on the label on the back of your tin of beans or packet of mince, and how it is presented.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Time is running out for Scottish and UK ministers to come to an agreement

What is the dispute about, then?

The row is about who has the final say over the running of these common frameworks, where ministers fail to agree.

UK ministers say that some areas are so important that in the first few years after Brexit, they can't afford splits in that "internal market" over things like food standards.

They say that if there isn't agreement on a shared area, someone has to make a decision - and that someone should be the Westminster parliament, acting for the UK as a whole.

Scottish ministers reckon this is a "power grab", leaving Westminster free to impose its will on Holyrood.

Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell said this would give UK ministers "a totally free hand to pass legislation that would directly affect Scotland's fishing industry, our farmers, our environment, our public sector procurement rules, the safe use of chemicals and our food safety," while Holyrood's "hands would be tied".

It boils down to one word - "consult", or "consent". Do UK ministers have to get the explicit consent of the devolved administrations for action in these areas, or just consult them?

One word? Shouldn't this be easily settled, then?

Well, not really. Both sides have rather dug in around their positions, and each claim the other side's preferred word would represent a significant change to the existing devolution settlement.

UK ministers say the "consent" route would effectively give ministers in Edinburgh a "veto" over things happening in other parts of the UK.

Scottish ministers contend that the "consult" route would let Westminster overrule them on important devolved issues.

There's a question of trust as well as wording - Mr Russell says it's all very well for the Theresa May government to make commitments not to mess the devolved administrations around, but what about future administrations? The Boris Johnson government, or the Jacob Rees-Mogg government?

Picking a fight with a possible future government "sounds ridiculous", Mr Russell admits - but then, "we live in a very bizarre world".

Image copyright PA Image caption UK and Scottish ministers remain some distance apart despite a series of summits

Is there room for compromise here?

Both sides say they have already compromised.

Mr Russell says the Scottish government compromised just by accepting the idea of UK-wide frameworks.

UK ministers, meanwhile, have offered a "sunset clause" time limit on their plans. This would put a two-year time limit on the power to make new regulations in devolved areas, and a five-year limit on the regulations themselves.

However, as much as the two sides might have moved towards each other, they haven't met in the middle yet. The "sunset clause" is still seven years too long from the Scottish government perspective.

Further talks are to be held in London in the coming week - talks which are increasingly taking on the air of the last-chance saloon.

So why have the Welsh done a deal?

At one time, the Scottish and Welsh governments coordinated their opposition to the Withdrawal Bill "power grab". Joint statements were published, legislation passed in tandem.

But now, Welsh and UK ministers have found "a deal we can work with". It appears the alliance is over.

The Welsh have accepted that some powers will be "temporarily held by the UK government", in areas where "common UK-wide rules are needed for a functioning UK internal market".

There are perhaps as many political reasons for the deal as constitutional ones.

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones has just announced he is stepping down. Mark Drakeford, who has led in the talks with UK ministers, is gunning for the top job. On top of that, a majority of Welsh voters backed Leave in the referendum - meaning ministers in Cardiff have a slightly different set of priorities.

The Welsh Assembly has also only just moved to the "reserved powers" model of devolution which Holyrood has used from day one, having previously used the "conferred powers" model. Having just had one big change to their devolution settlement, another alteration might be easier for the Welsh to swallow.

Image copyright MOD Image caption Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon used to work together on Brexit - but now the Welsh have done a deal

What bargaining chips have the Scottish government got?

The Welsh deal has cost Scottish ministers a good bit of leverage. But they're not completely out of ammo.

We're back to the issue of consent. The Scottish government is threatening not to put forward the EU Withdrawal Bill for a formal consent vote at Holyrood. Even if they do, with the backing of the Greens they could vote it down.

If consent is not forthcoming, then the Withdrawal bill could still pass at Westminster, but it could do so without applying to devolved matters in Scotland. That would leave a gap in the law north of the border - which MSPs have sought to plug by passing their own legislation.

However, UK law officers have challenged that legislation in the Supreme Court, questioning whether it falls within Holyrood's remit.

The hope on both sides was that a deal would preclude any need to actually go to court - hopes which have yet to come to fruition.

What's going to happen?

The final, final deadline for a deal will be when the Withdrawal Bill goes to its third reading in the House of Lords. After this point, there are three places we could end up.

If there is a deal, then Holyrood can give its blessing to the Withdrawal Bill and bin its own legislation - much as the Welsh are preparing to do. Ministers would then move on to detailed work about how the post-Brexit frameworks would work.

If there is no deal, then the matter of the continuity bill comes into sharper focus - and the Supreme Court.

Should the justices allow the legislation to proceed, it will receive Royal Assent and give Scottish ministers extra leeway to go their own way on matching up regulations with EU ones - or ones in the rest of the UK.

If the justices strike the Holyrood bill down, then Westminster could step in and legislate for Scotland, without devolved consent. This constitutional crisis would likely end up with UK-wide frameworks again - as well as an almighty political row.