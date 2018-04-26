Image caption Donald Trump has spoken of his love for Scotland in the past

Donald Trump has been urged by UK-based supporters to stay away from London and instead focus on his "ancestral home" of Scotland during his trip to Britain.

In a letter to the US president, six conservative groups say the move would allow Mr Trump to avoid "major protests, crime and disorder".

And they suggest he meets the Queen at Balmoral to avoid "potential embarrassment" in London.

But opponents said they would take to Scotland's streets to protest.

Mr Trump is due to make a "working visit" to the UK later this year.

No date or itinerary has been announced for the visit - although 13 July has been raised as a potential date as Mr Trump is scheduled to attend a Nato summit in Brussels on the previous days.

The letter to Mr Trump was signed by the heads of British conservative think tanks the Bow Group, Bruges Group, Parliament Street and the Freedom Association, as well as the chairman of Republicans Overseas Scotland and a contributor to ThinkScotland.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Donald Trump visited his golf resorts in June 2016

They told the president the political and media establishment in London was "far out of touch" with the feelings of ordinary people outside the capital, many of whom they said "strongly support" his leadership.

The letter states: "Your ancestral homeland of Scotland represents a powerful bond between you and Britain, and given the nature of the climate in London, it is a superior destination.

"As you know, the Royal Estate of Balmoral Castle sits in Scotland's Cairgorms National Park, thus allowing you to make a full state visit as the guest of the Her Majesty the Queen.

"Scotland and the North of England also offer a variety of locations where you would be able to speak directly to ordinary British people and witness the true level of support that exists for you and the special relationship between the US and the UK."

'Special relationship'

Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of the Bow Group, said: "A visit to London by the president is likely to draw major protests, crime and disorder, and we do not wish to see Britain or President Trump embarrassed by this.

"It is important that the people of the United States and its government know there are many in Britain who strongly support the president and the special relationship, and wish for President Trump to be afforded the warmest of welcomes.

"Sadly that will not be the case in London."

Image copyright PA Image caption Protests against Donald Trump in Edinburgh on his inauguration day

However, Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie predicted that any visit to Scotland would be met with "a level of protest not seen since the Iraq war".

He described the letter as "sycophantic and grovelling" and said it should be "a major embarrassment" to the Conservatives in Scotland.

"Ruth Davidson should immediately distance herself and her party from these apologists for the dangerous extremism of the Trump presidency," he said.

"Meanwhile, Greens and many others will prepare to take to the streets to protest the visit of this odious man."

'Special place'

Mr Trump, whose mother was born on the Isle of Lewis, made frequent visits to Scotland before becoming president.

His last trip came during the presidential campaign in June 2016, when he visited his golf resorts.

Earlier this year, he spoke of his regret at not being able to visit Scotland since he became president - describing the country as a "very special place" with "very special people".

Mr Trump cancelled a planned trip to London to open the new US embassy in Vauxhall earlier this year, complaining the move to an "off location" south of the Thames had been a "bad deal".

But it is thought his decision may have been driven by a fear of protests in the capital, with whose mayor Sadiq Khan he has clashed over his response to terrorism.

The expectation of demonstrations is also believed to have played a part in the postponement of a state visit mooted for 2017.