Image copyright Clare Cavers Image caption Hundreds of plastic bud stems collected on just 100m of beach at Gullane, East Lothian

The Scottish government is seeking views on its plan to ban plastic-stemmed cotton buds.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said outlawing the manufacture and sale of the items would help cut plastic pollution.

The move follows concerns about the number of buds washed up on beaches after being flushed down toilets.

Most major retailers have already switched to paper-stemmed buds but plastic ones are still being sold.

Hundreds were found on Gullane Beach in East Lothian earlier this year.

Ms Cunningham said: "The Scottish government has shown its environmental leadership by becoming the first in the UK to propose banning the manufacture and sale of plastic-stemmed cotton buds.

Commercial implications

"Protecting our seas and oceans from the blight of plastic pollution is of great importance and we recognise the need to take action when the health of our marine environment is threatened.

"Plastic-stemmed cotton buds are entering our waters and littering our beaches needlessly.

"Our intention is to introduce legislation to ban these products and the first stage of this process is to consult on the proposal.

"I would encourage any organisation or individual with an interest in safeguarding our marine environment to respond to this consultation which outlines the issue and asks if the proposal is supported as well as considers any commercial implications."

She said the planned ban is part of wider measures to clamp down on plastic pollution, including introducing a bottle deposit return scheme.

The eight-week consultation closes on 22 June, after which legislation will be introduced to the Scottish Parliament.