Image copyright Derek Merry Image caption Derek and Olya Merry married in Belarus in 2013 and have been fighting for UK residency

The Home Office has admitted that officials got it wrong when they threatened to deport a woman from North Lanarkshire.

Volha Merry, from Coatbridge, was told last month she could be sent back back to Belarus if she did not leave the UK.

The threat of immediate expulsion was later lifted - and now an immigration minister has admitted the deportation was issued in "error".

Her case will now be reviewed to check if she has a valid case for residency.

Volha, also known as Olya, married Scot David Merry in Belarus five years ago and they have a two-year-old daughter.

The couple have fought a long battle with the Home Office over Volha's residency status.

As Belarus is not in the European Economic Area (EEA), they tried moving to Ireland to establish themselves as EEA residents, which would have provided a route for Volha to be entitled to a UK residence card.

Became pregnant

Under the rules they were required to make Ireland their "centre of life" for at least three months.

While in Ireland, Volha became pregnant and the couple returned to Scotland where Volha gave birth to daughter Milana in 2016.

Early last month, Volha received the news that she faced deportation and was told to report to an immigration centre on 18 April.

The case was taken up by a number of politicians including Scottish government External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop and Coatbridge Labour MP Hugh Gaffney who urged former Home Secretary Amber Rudd to look into the case "as a matter or urgency".

Immigration minister Caroline Nokes has now written to Mr Gaffney, saying the notice was issued in error and apologised for the mistake.

The letter said: "Mrs Merry was served with an enforcement notice advising her of her liability to removal from the UK on 4 April

"The Home Office apologise for issuing this notice in error; it will now be withdrawn and the reporting conditions set upon Mrs Merry will be cancelled."

The letter said the Home Office would now assess whether Volha holds any automatic residency rights under EEA regulations, or any valid claims under the European Convention of Human Rights.