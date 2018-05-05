Image copyright Reuters Image caption All Under One Banner said more than 20,000 people attended last year's Glasgow march

Thousands of Scottish independence supporters are to take part in an annual march through Glasgow.

The organisers of the All Under One Banner event said they hoped about 40,000 people would attend.

The procession will leave Kelvingrove Park at 11:30 BST and head through the city centre to Glasgow Green.

The march is one of a series being held across Scotland by All Under One Banner. It said more than 20,000 people took part in last year's Glasgow march.

This was up from about 8,000 in 2016.

All Under One Banner describes itself as a "pro-independence organisation whose core aim is to march at regular intervals until Scotland is free" and says it is open to "everyone who desires to live in an independent nation".

The event will also feature music and speeches, with marchers urged to "bring your flags, banners, pipes and drums".