A government fund to support walking and cycling in Scotland is to more than double.

The Community Links Fund will make £36m available over the current financial year to develop walking and cycling paths - up from £15m last year.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the aim was to encourage Scotland to be an "active nation".

The fund is managed by sustainable transport body Sustrans which supported more than 200 projects last year.

Local authorities, housing associations, national parks and community trusts were among the organisations awarded grants to improve walking and cycle routes, conditional on them matching the funding provided.

Mr Yousaf said: "We want Scotland to be an active nation, where people lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

"Cyclists often tell me they want to see more safe cycling infrastructure, which I fully endorse and is one of the reasons why this is the highest amount we've ever invested in the Community Links Fund.

"We want this extra money to create pleasant and safe routes which make it easier for people of all ages to choose to walk and cycle as part of their everyday lives."

Sustrans Scotland national director John Lauder welcomed the increase in funding, saying it would help create "safe and accessible walking and cycling routes across the country".