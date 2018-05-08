Image copyright Getty Images

The petrochemical giant Ineos is due to begin its legal challenge to the Scottish government's ban on fracking.

The ban followed two years of consideration by ministers but the company believes it is unlawful.

In 2015 the Scottish government stopped all fracking while it sought the opinions of experts and the public.

In making the decision for what was called an "effective ban", ministers said there was "overwhelming opposition".

The ban does not involve legislation but is an instruction to local authorities not to consent planning for any fracking-related activities.

Ineos will argue that was unlawful as the licences were originally issued by the Westminster government.

Because Ineos was granted those licences, it will also be asking the Court of Session for compensation.

After introducing a moratorium in 2015, ministers announced the prohibition in October 2017 which was subsequently endorsed by a vote of MSPs.

Ineos Shale applied for a judicial review of the decision, citing "serious concerns" about its legitimacy.

The Scottish government said it took a "careful and considered approach" while coming to the decision, with a "detailed assessment of evidence".

Ineos, which operates the industrial processing plant in Grangemouth and which holds fracking exploration licences across 700 sq miles of the country, said the government's decision was "a major blow to Scottish science and the engineering industry".

What is fracking?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's David Shukman explains how fracking works

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique used to recover gas and oil from shale rock by drilling down into the earth before directing a high-pressure water mixture at the rock to release the gas inside.

Water, sand and chemicals are injected into the rock at high pressure which allows the gas to flow out to the head of the well, where it can be collected.

Fracking allows drilling firms to access difficult-to-reach resources of oil and gas, and has been credited with significantly boosting US oil production.

But opponents point to environmental concerns raised by the extensive use of fracking in the US.

They say potentially carcinogenic chemicals used in the process may escape and contaminate drinking water supplies around the fracking site, although the industry argues any pollution incidents are the results of bad practice, rather than an inherently risky technique.

There have also been concerns that the fracking process can cause small earth tremors.

And campaigners say the transportation of the huge amounts of water needed for fracking comes at a significant environmental cost.