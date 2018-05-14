Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Sturgeon announced the new target after meeting chef and campaigner Jamie Oliver

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set a new target to cut child obesity in Scotland by half by 2030.

At present, 29% of children in Scotland are at risk of being overweight, and 14% are at risk of being obese.

Ms Sturgeon announced the new target in London alongside celebrity chef and campaigner Jamie Oliver.

The two discussed action to tackle obesity and unhealthy eating, which Ms Sturgeon called "a serious public health issue which cannot be ignored".

Children from deprived areas are nearly twice as likely to be obese, with levels among Scots largely unchanged over the last decade.

The Scottish government is to set the new target in a healthy weight and diet plan, due to be published in the summer.

It is to include action to restrict promotions and advertising of junk food, including multi-buy deals on unhealthy products.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Evidence shows obese children are likely to stay obese into adulthood and become more likely to suffer health problems such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age.

"Our guiding ambition is to halve child obesity in Scotland by 2030 and we'll outline in our forthcoming healthy weight plan how we will develop the necessary actions to achieve this, and help everybody make healthy choices about food."

Mr Oliver said he looked forward to seeing the "strong multi-layered strategy".