Image caption Brendan O'Hara was first elected in 2015

Brendan O'Hara has resigned as the SNP Westminster group's spokesman for culture, media and sport.

The party confirmed that the Argyll and Bute MP had left the role for "personal reasons".

It is not known whether he will remain on the parliament's culture, media and sport committee, where he recently sparked a row between the SNP and data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Hannah Bardell has replaced Mr O'Hara as the party's culture spokesperson.

Mr O'Hara, a former BBC and STV television producer, was first elected in 2015 and has also served as the SNP's defence spokesman.