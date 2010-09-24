Image caption The council has withdrawn its catering service at Queen of the South

A council has said legal action is possible after withdrawing its catering service from Scottish first division side Queen of the South.

It is understood Dumfries and Galloway Council is trying to resolve payment issues with the Palmerston Park side.

It stopped its service after the home game with Partick Thistle on Saturday.

A spokesman said that there was the potential for legal action but Queen of the South chairman David Rae said he was confident that could be avoided.

"I think it is just a case of sitting round a table and sorting things out," he said.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has provided catering services at the club throughout the 2009-10 season and the early part of this campaign.

Mr Rae said arrangements were being put in place to provide a replacement service in time for the next home match with Dunfermline Athletic on 2 October.

The council said that since legal action was possible it would be inappropriate to comment further.