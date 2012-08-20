A fifth small town store has been raided in southern Scotland in a series of cigarette thefts across the region.

The Co-operative in Cotton Street in Castle Douglas was targeted at 03:00 on Monday.

It follows similar incidents at the Costcutter in Annan on Thursday and previous thefts at Thornhill, Newton Stewart and Gatehouse of Fleet in July.

Police have asked anyone who saw anything suspicious around the Castle Douglas store to contact them.