Image caption The body find outside the council was the second "unexplained" death in Dumfries in a matter of days

Police have identified a man who was discovered lying dead outside a Scottish council headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Blair McKenna, 35, of Lockerbie Road, Dumfries was found near Dumfries and Galloway Council offices in the town's English Street.

It was the second "unexplained" death in the area in a matter of days.

On Sunday the body of Stephen Fleming, 28, was found in his home in Queensberry Street in Dumfries.

A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing into the circumstances of both deaths.

He added that the procurator fiscal had been informed and post-mortem examinations were being arranged.