Scottish Borders Council considers wind farm bids

Image caption Three different wind farm applications were being considered by Scottish Borders Council

Three different wind farm applications have been considered by planning councillors in the Scottish Borders.

The first bid - for nine turbines at Shawpark near to the present Long Park wind farm - was rejected.

No objection was made to moves to construct an 11-turbine extension of the Crystal Rig wind farm on the Berwickshire-East Lothian border.

The same view was taken of plans for a 213-turbine offshore wind farm off the Angus coast.

The closest turbine in that development is more than 30 miles from the Scottish Borders coastline.