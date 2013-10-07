Scottish Borders Council considers wind farm bids
Three different wind farm applications have been considered by planning councillors in the Scottish Borders.
The first bid - for nine turbines at Shawpark near to the present Long Park wind farm - was rejected.
No objection was made to moves to construct an 11-turbine extension of the Crystal Rig wind farm on the Berwickshire-East Lothian border.
The same view was taken of plans for a 213-turbine offshore wind farm off the Angus coast.
The closest turbine in that development is more than 30 miles from the Scottish Borders coastline.