Carsphairn timber machine damaged by vandals
- 7 October 2013
- From the section South Scotland
Police have launched an investigation after a case of vandalism on a timber harvesting machine caused damage which will cost about £20,000 to repair.
The incident happened near Drumjohn close to Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday.
A John Deere timber harvesting machine parked in woodland in the area was damaged.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.