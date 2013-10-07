South Scotland

Carsphairn timber machine damaged by vandals

Police have launched an investigation after a case of vandalism on a timber harvesting machine caused damage which will cost about £20,000 to repair.

The incident happened near Drumjohn close to Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday.

A John Deere timber harvesting machine parked in woodland in the area was damaged.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites