Selkirk's Pringle Park upgrade project under way

Work is getting under way on a project to overhaul a park in the Scottish Borders thanks to about £250,000 of lottery funding.

The scheme will see the overhaul of the Pringle Park in Selkirk.

The new facility will offer equipment for a variety of age groups and should be complete by the end of the year.

Margaret Sweetnam, vice-chair of the Selkirk Playpark Project, said drainage works would be carried out before the new equipment was installed.

