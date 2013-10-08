Selkirk's Pringle Park upgrade project under way
- 8 October 2013
Work is getting under way on a project to overhaul a park in the Scottish Borders thanks to about £250,000 of lottery funding.
The scheme will see the overhaul of the Pringle Park in Selkirk.
The new facility will offer equipment for a variety of age groups and should be complete by the end of the year.
Margaret Sweetnam, vice-chair of the Selkirk Playpark Project, said drainage works would be carried out before the new equipment was installed.