Galashiels road direction reversal ready

Image caption The interchange is being built to improve transport links with the new railway

A one-way street in Galashiels is to reverse the direction of traffic flow after more than 20 years during works on a transport interchange.

The change will affect the town's Channel Street from Monday.

It is part of work on a new interchange being built in the town in preparation for reopening a rail route between the Borders and Edinburgh.

Temporary on-street bus stances are also being introduced on Stirling Street during the works.

The reverse in traffic direction means taxi stances will be on the opposite sides of the street.

Pedestrians on Park Street and Channel Street have been advised to be aware of the changes when crossing the road.

First Bus staff will also be on hand to help passengers looking for their stop.