Akong Rinpoche killing 'deeply saddening'

Image caption Akong Rinpoche was killed in the city of Chengdu in China on Tuesday

An MSP has voiced her "deep sadness" over the killing of the founder of the first Buddhist monastery in the UK.

Dr Akong Rinpoche set up the Samye Ling Tibetan centre in Dumfries and Galloway in 1967.

A statement from police in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Tuesday said Dr Rinpoche, his nephew and his driver had been killed in a residential area.

Dumfriesshire MSP Elaine Murray said he had been an influential figure in southern Scotland and beyond.

"His founding of the Samye Ling Tibetan centre had a major impact not just on our region but on Britain as a whole," she said.

"Although he is no longer with us, Dr Rinpoche's legacy in our area will endure.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

A statement from Chinese police said three suspects - all of whom were Tibetan - had stabbed the men to death in a dispute about money.

It said they had confessed to the crime and the case was still under investigation.