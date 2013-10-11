Scottish Borders Council seat retained by Conservatives

Image caption Conservative Keith Cockburn took the seat vacated by Nathaniel Buckingham

The Conservatives have retained a council seat left vacant after a councillor resigned after 15 months in the post.

Nathaniel Buckingham stepped down from Scottish Borders Council due to work and family commitments.

Voting for the Tweeddale West seat took place on Thursday.

Conservative candidate Keith Cockburn was declared the winner, seeing off the challenge of six others for a place on the local authority.

He joins the SNP's Willie Archibald and Lib Dem Catriona Bhatia in representing the Tweeddale West ward.

'Very efficiently'

The overall turnout for the election was 35.4%.

"We have worked really hard," said Mr Cockburn.

"I tried to go out and speak to as many people as I possibly could.

"Being a first time candidate, I thought that was very important to go across and speak to people and get their ideas on what they think I should be working on."

Returning Officer Tracey Logan thanked the staff who ensured the by-election had run "very efficiently".

"I welcome Councillor Cockburn, and council officers and elected members alike look forward to working with him in the future," she added.