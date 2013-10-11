In pictures: Wild Autumn Festival

A new festival gets under way aiming to highlight some of the wildlife attractions on offer in Dumfries and Galloway.

  • Hills

    The inaugural Wild Autumn Festival gets under way in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday. All pictures by Keith Kirk.

  • Badger

    Organisers the Southern Uplands Partnership (SUP) say they are "impressed with the array of events" in the programme.

  • Trees

    The RSPB, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, Dumfries and Galloway Council Ranger Service, Galloway Activity Centre and Cream O’ Galloway are all involved.

  • Squirrel

    A red squirrel spotting walk is planned at the Eskrigg Nature Reserve near Lockerbie.

  • Birds

    Red kites and geese in flight can be viewed at RSPB Mersehead during the festival.

  • Fungus

    An autumn amble round the Drumlanrig Estate near Thornhill will look at wildlife, plants and fungus in the area.

  • Bird

    Pip Tabor of the Southern Uplands Partnership said the region was "fortunate to have all these wildlife watching opportunities".

  • Animal

    All events are designed to offer a "healthy and inspiring way to entertain children during the autumn half-term".

  • Birds

    Dozens of events are taking place over the length of the south of Scotland festival.

  • Squirrel

    The Wild Autumn Festival is at venues across Dumfries and Galloway and runs until 3 November.

