In pictures: Wild Autumn Festival
A new festival gets under way aiming to highlight some of the wildlife attractions on offer in Dumfries and Galloway.
The inaugural Wild Autumn Festival gets under way in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday. All pictures by Keith Kirk.
Organisers the Southern Uplands Partnership (SUP) say they are "impressed with the array of events" in the programme.
The RSPB, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, Dumfries and Galloway Council Ranger Service, Galloway Activity Centre and Cream O’ Galloway are all involved.
A red squirrel spotting walk is planned at the Eskrigg Nature Reserve near Lockerbie.
Red kites and geese in flight can be viewed at RSPB Mersehead during the festival.
An autumn amble round the Drumlanrig Estate near Thornhill will look at wildlife, plants and fungus in the area.
Pip Tabor of the Southern Uplands Partnership said the region was "fortunate to have all these wildlife watching opportunities".
All events are designed to offer a "healthy and inspiring way to entertain children during the autumn half-term".
Dozens of events are taking place over the length of the south of Scotland festival.
The Wild Autumn Festival is at venues across Dumfries and Galloway and runs until 3 November.