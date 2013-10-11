Bakhu Pharma Newbie site enters administration

Joint administrators have been appointed to run a pharmaceuticals plant in Dumfries and Galloway.

It is understood 30 staff have been laid off so far at the Bakhu Pharma factory at Newbie near Annan.

The news comes just over two years after the company saved the site from closure.

The previous owners Phoenix Chemicals also went into administration and Bakhu Pharma staged a "last minute rescue" of the plant in 2011.

The factory - originally commissioned by Glaxo in 1980 - has gone through a number of hands in recent years.

In October 2008 Indian-owned Shasun Pharma announced plans to close the facility as it was "no longer viable".

A year later Merseyside-based Phoenix Chemicals bought the plant with the help of a Scottish government grant of £400,000.

However, that business went into administration in January 2011 before the site was taken on by Bakhu Pharma.