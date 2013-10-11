Dumfries and Galloway Council appoints new provost

Image caption A new administration has taken control of Dumfries and Galloway Council

A new provost has been appointed for Dumfries following a change in the administration on the local authority.

The resignations of seven Conservative councillors from their group triggered a switch in the ruling coalition.

A Labour-SNP administration has replaced the previous Conservative-SNP alliance in Dumfries and Galloway.

Jack Groom, one of the councillors who resigned, has been replaced by Labour councillor Ted Thompson in the ceremonial role as provost.

As well as taking on that role, he will also chair the Nithsdale Area Committee.