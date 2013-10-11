Dumfries to Dalbeattie crash leaves two injured

A man and a woman are being treated in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

Both were drivers in the accident which took place on the A711 between Dumfries and Dalbeattie at about 12:00.

They were cut free from the wreckage and were taken to Dumfries Infirmary with injuries which police said were serious but not life-threatening.

An air ambulance had been sent to scene but the two injured drivers were taken to hospital by road.