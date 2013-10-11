Akong Rinpoche cremation ceremony planned in Tibet

Image caption Akong Rinpoche's body is being taken to Tibet for cremation

The body of the founder of the Samye Ling Buddhist centre at Eskdalemuir in Dumfriesshire is being taken to his native Tibet for cremation.

Akong Rinpoche was killed in China on Tuesday along with his nephew and his driver.

A statement on the Samye Ling website confirmed plans for a ceremony in accordance with his high standing.

It will take place at his monastery, Dolma Lhakang, in the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

That was where, at the age of four, he was identified as the reincarnation of an earlier leader, enthroned, and began the spiritual education required for a future abbot.

A statement from his brother - Lama Yeshe - said Akong Rinpoche was travelling in China to distribute funds to projects supported by the charity Rokpa International which he founded - and was killed by individuals trying to rob him.

Chinese police have already said that three Tibetan men are in custody for the triple killing.

Akong Rinpoche left a wife and three children and they have expressed thanks to people in the UK and overseas for the many messages of condolences they have received.