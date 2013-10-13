Five escape from burning bus in Dumfries

Five people escaped from a burning bus after a fuel pipe ruptured and started a fire which destroyed nearly half the vehicle.

The bus caught fire on the A75 at the junction of Shawhead, Dumfries, at about 19:15 on Saturday.

Three fire engines were dispatched from Dumfries to tackle the blaze, which started in the engine compartment.

Fire crews found the four passengers and the driver had already evacuated the bus by the time they arrived.

No injuries were reported.