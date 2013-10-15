Queen of the South defender Ryan McGuffie in court on assault charge

A footballer has appeared in court accused of punching a man unconscious outside a Dumfries pub.

Queen of the South defender Ryan McGuffie denied attacking Graham Neish near the Flesher's Arms at the weekend.

McGuffie, 33, from Dumfries, made a brief appearance at the town's sheriff court.

He also denied assaulting and pushing a woman near the Loreburn Street bar and threatening door stewards at the pub. Trial was set for 19 March next year.

Mr McGuffie was freed on bail, on the condition that he does not enter the pub or communicate with Mr Neish.

Queen of the South, who play in the Scottish Championship, say they have launched their own investigation.

"If appropriate, any player who is found to have fallen below the high standards Queen of the South set ourselves will find themselves subject to disciplinary proceedings," they said.

"As there is a legal case ongoing, it would be inappropriate to any comment further at this stage."

Mr McGuffie joined the Dumfries club after leaving Morton in 2010 and the versatile midfielder has made 12 appearances this season.