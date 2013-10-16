Police bid to trace men after Henry Moore sculpture theft

Image caption The remains from where the £3m statue was stolen at the Glenkiln Sculpture Park earlier this month

Police have released the descriptions of three men and a van they hope to trace in connection a missing sculpture that is said to be worth £3m.

The bronze piece by Henry Moore which was stolen from the Glenkiln Sculpture Park in Lincluden Estate near Shawhead.

Police said a blue Ford Transit-style van and its three occupants were seen at the park on two occasions before the artwork was taken last week.

The men have been described as being in their 20s or 30s.

Police Scotland said they were of average height and build. One had ginger, shaven hair and was wearing a red or orange waterproof jacket.

The men had a collie-type dog and the van was described as being of an unusual shade of blue.

Police said the men may have had legitimate business in the area and have appealed for them to contact the force.

Det Insp Colin Burnie, the officer leading the enquiry, said Police Scotland was "delighted" with the public response to the investigation.

Image caption Standing Figure was one of four Moore works at a sculpture park established by Sir William Keswick

He added: "We now require further help to identify this blue van and occupants and would again ask the public to call us if they have any information which may help us."

The missing sculpture, called the Standing Figure, is believed to be worth up to £3m according to police.

It was one of four pieces by Moore at the Glenkiln Sculpture Park.

The remaining major pieces at the site have since been moved into secure storage for their safety.

Standing Figure is among a number of works by the abstract artist, who died in 1986 aged 88, to be targeted by thieves in recent years.

Last November, a Henry Moore sculpture worth up to £500,000 was taken from the Henry Moore Foundation at Much Hadham, Hertfordshire.

Two men later admitted stealing The Sundial sculpture, which they then sold for £46.