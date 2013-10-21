Body found in search for missing Newton Stewart woman
A body has been recovered from the estuary of the River Cree during the search operation for a missing pensioner from Newton Stewart.
Elizabeth Watson, 70, known as Betty, was last seen in the town at about 17:30 on Sunday.
A search involving a number of agencies continued late into the night and resumed on Monday morning.
Police confirmed at about 15:40 that a body had been found although it had not been formally identified.
A short statement said the search operation was being scaled down.