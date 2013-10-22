Rain brings flood and travel trouble

Image caption One of the places affected by localised flooding was Kilwinning in Ayrshire

Heavy rainfall across parts of Scotland has caused flooding and travel problems in southern and central areas.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning covering Central, Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde, the Borders, south west Scotland and the Borders.

Flood alerts and warnings are in place for parts of Tayside, Ayrshire, Central and Dumfries and Galloway.

A number of roads across the country have also been closed as a result of the downpours.

A fallen tree and power cable blocked the B725 Dalton to Hoddom road in Dumfries and Galloway.

Image caption Travel was disrupted in the Anniesland area of Glasgow

Many roads were severely flooded, including the A737 which was closed between Kilbarchan and Howwood in Renfrewshire.

Surface water has caused problems on the M74 in the Lanarkshire area and drivers have also been warned to take care on all routes in Dumfries and Galloway.

Train passengers faced cancellations and delays through Anniesland and Westerton in Glasgow because of flooding.

Flooding between Dalmuir and Garscadden was also disrupting trains through those stations to Motherwell, Springburn and Lanark.

Corsehill Primary in North Ayrshire has been closed as a result of the bad weather.

The worst of the rain was expected to have passed by early afternoon.