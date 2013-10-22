River Cree body identified as missing woman Betty Watson
- 22 October 2013
A body recovered from the estuary of the River Cree during a search operation has been confirmed as a missing pensioner from Newton Stewart.
Elizabeth Watson, 70, known as Betty, was last seen in the town at about 17:30 on Sunday.
A search, involving a number of agencies, continued late into the night and resumed on Monday morning.
Police confirmed at about 15:40 on Monday that a body had been found.