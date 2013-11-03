A young woman has been the victim of a serious sexual assault near a children's play area in a Borders town.

The attack on the 17-year-old took place at about 00:15 on Sunday in woodland near Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels.

Police officers have sealed off the play park and woodland area in Primrose Bank in the town.

Forensic specialists have been seen gathering evidence at the scene, which is in a housing estate.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are at an early stage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland immediately."