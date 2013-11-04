A 16-year-old man arrested after a sexual assault near a play area in the Borders has been released from custody without appearing in court.

Police Scotland had initially said he was being held and would appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

It followed an incident in woodland near Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels early on Sunday morning.

However, the man did not appear in court and he was released pending further investigation.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal at Selkirk received a report relating to an incident involving a 16-year-old male in Galashiels on 3 November.

"Following full and careful consideration of the report by the procurator fiscal, the accused was liberated from custody pending further investigation."