An attacker who turned up at a family's home in Motherwell brandishing a chainsaw before assaulting two men has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

William Winnie, 24, of Dinmont Crescent, admitted committing the offences on his home street in June.

He wounded two men in knife attacks after striking them on the head with a chain with a padlock attached to it.

However, one of his victims fought back despite his injuries and managed to overpower Winnie and disarm him.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, a judge told him: "You put a number of people through a terrifying ordeal and stabbed two innocent members of public."

Lord Boyd of Duncansby said it was to Domonik Monka's credit that he put up a fight and restrained Winnie during the incident.

Winnie had previously admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive way at a close in the street where he lived, brandishing a chainsaw and trying to force entry to a house.

He also pled guilty to assaulting Mr Monka to his severe injury and to the danger of his life on 16 June this year and to attacking another Polish man, Radoslaw Precz, to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Lord Boyd told Winnie: "You have pled guilty to three charges which arise out of an appalling set of circumstances."

Winnie had climbed flights of stairs at a tenement armed with the chainsaw and apparently tried to start it as he attempted to force entry to the flat where Mr Precz was living with others, including children.

'Binge drinking'

The judge pointed out that although the chainsaw was not working the occupants of the flat were not to know that and apparently Winnie did not know it either.

Lord Boyd said: "This must have been a terrifying experience for those in the flat."

Defence solicitor advocate Rhonda Anderson accepted that two serious unprovoked attacks were committed by Winnie.

"He had been binge drinking for a period of three days prior to these offences," she said.

She said Winnie did not recall picking up the chainsaw.

As well as his jail term, Lord Boyd also ordered that Winnie should be kept under supervision for a further two-year period.