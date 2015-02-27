Firefighters have prevented the total destruction of a farm building and rescued two pet dogs in a blaze in southern Scotland.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews from Annan were sent to the incident in Kirtlebridge at 20:30 on Thursday.

They stopped the flames reaching a nearby house and gave oxygen to a man and a girl suffering smoke inhalation.

The casualties were taken to hospital for precautionary check-ups.

Crew Manager Joe Ronald, the incident commander, said: "When we arrived a mini-digger and a car were already well alight inside a large farm building.

"It was moments from reaching the point where it would have become a protracted incident, threatening to completely destroy the building and spread to the adjacent house and stables.

"There was a lot of kindling in the building - thankfully the team's prompt and effective actions meant we were able to prevent the fire spreading."

'Fortunate escape'

The fast response also ensured firefighters were able to rescue the family pets.

Mr Ronald added: "Our firefighters in breathing apparatus were able to rescue both the collies.

"One of them had an incredibly fortunate escape - it was inside a wooden kennel that was actually on fire.

"It had got down low, away from the smoke and fire, and we were amazed when it was carried out with just a bit of soot on its coat."

He said that after the two casualties had been treated the dog was also given oxygen.

"Amazingly it was fighting fit by the time we left the scene - it really ought to be called Lucky," he said.